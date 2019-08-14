Sirisak back as Nishino's lieutenant

Sirisak Yodyardthai, left, and Anurak Srikerd at Tuesday's meeting.

Thailand coach Akira Nishino has selected Sirisak Yodyardthai and Anurak Srikerd as his assistants, the Football Association of Thailand said on Tuesday.

The duo's first task will be to help Nishino in Asia's qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup.

The War Elephants begin their campaign against Vietnam at home on Sept 5 with the other teams in Group G being the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Malaysia.

FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang held a meeting with Nishino, Sirisak and Anurak on Tuesday.

Sirisak quit as caretaker of the national side a few months ago, while former Thailand international Anurak has coached several clubs as well as the country's U19 team.

Somyot said Nishino picked Sirisak and Anurak from a list prepared by the FAT.

He said the FAT was looking for two more coaches to help Nishino who must not be under contract with any club.

Japan's Nishino, who steered his country to the last 16 round at the 2018 World Cup, oversees both Thailand's senior and U23 teams.

After Nishino gets four assistants, the Japanese, FAT officials and parties concerned will discuss who would help him with the senior and the U23 sides, Somyot said.

"There are many coaches who are interested in the job. Unfortunately, they already have jobs at clubs," Somyot said.

Somyot said former SCG Muang Thong United coach Totchtawan Sripan was not in Nishino's staff because he wanted to look after his new-born baby.

"Coach Ban [Totchatawan] is good and is unemployed, but he can't start working immediately. However, he could be considered in the future," Somyot said.

After Vietnam, Thailand will travel to Indonesia on Sept 10 for their second World Cup qualifier.

Winners of the eight groups and four best second-placed sides will make it to the third and final stage of the Asia's World Cup qualifiers.