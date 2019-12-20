Section
Nishino to name U23 squad on Monday
Sports

published : 20 Dec 2019 at 05:41

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Thailand coach Akira Nishino will announce the preliminary 30-player squad for next month's AFC U23 Championship on Monday. (Bangkok Post file photo)
Thailand coach Akira Nishino will announce the preliminary 30-player squad for next month's AFC U23 Championship on Monday.

Thailand will host the championship between Jan 8-26. The top three teams from the tournament will earn berths at the Olympic Games' football competition in Tokyo.

The squad will be trimmed down to 23 players between eight or 10 days before the start of the tournament.

Several key players from the recently-concluded SEA Games in the Philippines such as Supachok Sarachat, Suphanat Mueanta and Anon Amornlertsak are likely to be included in the squad.

Meanwhile Thai-English rising star Benjamin Davis is expected to get the nod. The 19-year-old star is seen as a replacement for Ekanit Panya, who had a knee surgery recently. The Chiang Rai United attacker suffered the injury during a World Cup qualifier against Vietnam in Hanoi last month.

Meanwhile, Gongsak Yodmanee, governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, has confirmed that renovation work on the four stadiums to be used during the tournament will be completed before the Dec 27 deadline set by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The four venues are Rajamangala National Stadium, Thammasat Stadium, Tinsulanonda Stadium and Chang Arena.

