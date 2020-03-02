Buriram MotoGP postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus

This file photo taken on Oct 6, 2019 shows Repsol Honda Team Spanish rider Marc Marquez (right) celebrating on the track after winning the MotoGP race for the Thailand Grand Prix at Buriram International Circuit in Buriram. (AFP)

The prestigious motorsports event MotoGP 2020 scheduled for March 20-22 in Buri Ram province has been postponed indefinitely due to the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday.

He said the decision to suspend the event was made at a meeting of the organising committee. The event has been put off until the outbreak of coronavirus has abated, Mr Anutin said.

"It is necessary for us to postpone the OR Thailand Grand Prix 2020 in Buri Ram scheduled for late March for an indefinite period since Covid-19 has been declared a dangerous communicable disease which has sent a world-wide impact. This is to reflect the government's seriousness in tackling the problem. The prime minister has been informed about this," he added.

Thailand's decision came after the international motorcycling federation (FIM) announced on Sunday it would cancel the season-opening Qatar MotoGP, scheduled for March 8.

Last week, the organising committee of the OR Thailand Grand Prix 2020 held a press conference to confirm the event would be held as scheduled at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram despite the virus spread. MotoGP 2019 was declared a massive success and lauded by both international and Thai motorsports fans.