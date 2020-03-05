Thailand MotoGP rescheduled for October

Section
published : 5 Mar 2020 at 22:04

writer: Bangkok Post and Reuters

The OR Thailand Grand Prix in Buri Ram is rescheduled for Oct 3-4. (Bangkok Post photo)
The OR Thailand Grand Prix in Buri Ram is rescheduled for Oct 3-4. (Bangkok Post photo)

The Thailand MotoGP that was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak has been rescheduled for Oct 3-4, organisers said on Thursday.

The date change means that the Aragon Grand Prix in Spain will be brought forward a week to Sept 27.

"MotoGP will now head to the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram over the weekend of the 3rd and 4th of October," motogp.com announced.

Thailand would have been the second round of the OR Thailand Grand Prix 2020 on March 22 but the race in the northeastern province was postponed on Monday.

The season-opener in Qatar scheduled for this Sunday has been cancelled, with only the second and third tier Moto2 and Moto3 categories racing.

