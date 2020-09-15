FAT panel to rule on Port's fate on Wednesday

Port chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam apologises to fans at PAT Stadium.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) will decide on Wednesday whether Thai League 1 side Port will be punished for a power outage during a game at their PAT Stadium on Sunday.

Big-spending Port were level 1-1 with Police Tero with two minutes to go when a power failure halted the game.

After more than one hour, the match was called off.

One of the Thai league rules regarding the matter states that if a power outage lasts at least one hour, the home team could be punished with a 2-0 loss.

Thai League Co deputy chairman Korrawee Pritsananantakul said yesterday that Port officials would be given a chance to plead their case at tomorrow's hearing.

"It is a pity," said Korrawee, adding: "I was watching the match when it happened with just two minutes left.

"I believe that the incident was not an intentional act and that Port officials had no hand in it.

"However, we have referred the case to the Football Association of Thailand disciplinary committee to rule on it.

"Right now, many people are asking if the FAT will punish Port with a loss or not. We have to find out first how it happened, and whether or not it's a force majeure case.

"The disciplinary committee will hold a meeting on Wednesday and will invite Port representatives to tell the FAT about the factors leading to the power breakdown.

"Officials from the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) will also be invited to attend the meeting.

"Whatever the outcome of the probe, Port have the right to appeal the committee's decision in case they are not happy with it."

The MEA has blamed a faulty main circuit breaker at Port's PAT Stadium for the outage.

Port chairperson Nualphan Lamsam has apologised to the fans for the incident, which plunged the Khlong Toey stadium into darkness on Sunday night.

"I have been dealing with this football team since 2015 and this is the first time I have come across a situation like this," said Nualphan.

"I would like to apologise to all football fans who were at the stadium and those who were watching the game on TV for the power outage."

"I would also like to assure everyone that our stadium staff thoroughly check all public facilities before every match."

After four games, Port were two points off the lead in Thai League 1 before Sunday's game.