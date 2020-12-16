Buoyant Port to clash with Buriram in FA Cup last 16

Port striker Nelson Bonilla.

Holders Port will meet Buriram United in the FA Cup last 16 round following Tuesday's draw.

In-form Port have won 10 matches in a row since Sarawut Treephan was appointed coach in September.

They beat Ratchaburi 3-1 in Thai League 1 on Sunday with on-fire forwards Adisak Kraisorn and Nelson Bonilla on target.

Port are second in the league on 34 points, four behind leaders BG Pathum United, after 14 games.

Once an all-conquering side, Buriram have had an unconvincing season -- the Thunder Castle are fifth in Thai League 1 on 20 points.

They have won the FA Cup four times.

Muang Thong United, who eliminated BG Pathum in the previous round, will host fellow Thai League 1 side Samut Prakan City.

Chonburi will entertain Suphanburi in the other clash of top-flight clubs.

Thai League 1 champions Chiang Rai United will have to play Sukhothai in the last 32 with the winners travelling to Thai League 3 side Muang Loei United.

All last 16 matches will be played on Jan 13. The champions will receive five million baht in prize money and earn a spot in the AFC Champions League group stage in the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, the postponed Levain Cup final between Kashiwa Reysol and FC Tokyo will be called off, and both teams declared winners, if the match cannot go ahead as planned on Jan 4, the J-League said yesterday.

The showdown, originally slated for Nov 7, was rescheduled after several Kashiwa players tested positive for Covid-19.