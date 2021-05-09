Covid cases rock national football teams

Three footballers, two men and one woman, from the national teams have been diagnosed with Covid-19, forcing an immediate suspension of practice and quarantine for all other players and staff at the camp.

The Football Association of Thailand (FA) disclosed on Saturday that six people -- two players and four officials -- had contracted the virus and were either now in isolation or being treated in hospital.

The infections occurred as the team was preparing for upcoming mini-tournaments ahead of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

One player and one official from the women's national football team have also tested positive, according to the FA.

The FA has been testing both the men's and women's teams every seven days.

In the latest tests carried out after practice on Friday, the results confirmed that two players and six officials were infected.

Doctors said the players and officials may have become infected before or after the previous test on April 30.

The players and staff of both men's and women's teams who tested positive for the virus were contacted by medical workers who asked about their condition and checked their personal timelines.

The players and staff whose Covid-19 test results were negative have gone into isolation in their rooms at the football camps.

The isolation zone is away from public areas.

The FA said the health authorities will carry out swab tests every 3-5 days until they can be certain of a Covid-free environment at the camp.

The players and staff have received the first of two doses of vaccine.

Meals are delivered separately to those in isolation.

Practice has been suspended while the admission of another batch of players to the camp has also been deferred indefinitely.

When practice resumes, it might take a different form to ensure maximum public health safety, according to the FA.

The association insisted it had adopted stringent measures in running the camps in the wake of the third outbreak of Covid-19.

Before the camp went into lockdown, practice was conducted under strict guidelines issued by the medical authorities, according to the FA.