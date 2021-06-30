Dominant Ulsan let Rabbits stew in their own juice

Ulsan Hyundai's Kim Min-Jun (right) shoots the ball past BG Pathum's Andres Tunez. (AFP photo)

Holders Ulsan Hyundai proved too strong for Thai League 1 champions BG Pathum United, beating the Rabbits 2-0 in their second Group F match of the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

At BG's Pathum Thani stadium, the South Korean side went in front after 24 minutes when Kim Min-Jun's shot deflected off Pathum defender Andres Tunez into his own net.

The home team then shifted gears and went all out in search of an equaliser.

They came closed to scoring with striker Diogo Luis Santo's long range shot and defender Victor Cardozo's header.

But two minutes into first-half injury time Lukas Hinterseer made it 2-0.

Ulsan still dominated for long periods in the second half but could not find the back of the net.

After two games, Ulsan have six points, three ahead of BG.

Viettel of Vietnam and Kaya of the Philippines met last night in the other Group F game at the same venue as both looked for their first point.

All Group F matches are being staged at Pathum Thani stadium.

BG will next play against Viettel on Friday.

Meanwhile, Thai League 1 side Port will meet Japan's Cerezo Osaka in Group J at Buriram stadium today.

The Thais slipped to a 2-0 loss at the hands of Hong Kong's Kitchee in their opening game but bounced back with a 3-0 victory over China's Guangzhou FC.

"We are a better team than we were in the first game," said Port coach Sarawut Treephan "We know each other better, the new players and the others, and we can adapt and work together."

Cerezo coach Levir Culpi said he was not concerned that the hot conditions would give Port too much of an upper hand.

After two matches, Cerezo have six points, three ahead of Port and Kitchee who meet Guangzhou FC at the same stadium on Wednesday.