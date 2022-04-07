Busanan, Kunlavut and Kantaphon stroll

Thai stars Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Kantaphon Wangcharoen advanced to the last-16 round of the US$360,000 Korea Open Championships in Suncheon on Wednesday.

Women's singles seventh seed Busanan defeated Kim Hyo-Min of South Korea 21-11, 21-5 to set up a last-16 clash with Wang Zhiyi at the World Tour Super 500 event at Palma Stadium.

China's Wang knocked out another Thai player Supanida Katethong 17-21, 21-16, 21-19.

Busanan was runner-up at the Swiss Open last month.

Men's singles stars Kunlavut and Kantaphon had little trouble against their first-round opponents, winning their matches in two games.

Kunlavut, who won the German Open last month, defeated Koki Watanabe of Japan 21-12, 21-10 while Kantaphon cruised past Youcef Sabri Medel of Algeria 21-6, 21-8.

Kunlavut plays Jan Louda of the Czech Republic while Kantaphon takes on former world No.1 Son Wan-Ho of South Korea today for a place in the quarter-finals.

Fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon, who won her first round match on Tuesday, faces Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland and sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong meets Malvika Bansod of India today.

Both Ratchanok and Pornpawee are making a return after testing positive for Covid-19.

The tournament will be followed by the Korea Masters next week.