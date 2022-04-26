Big United City victory fails to impress Pathum coach

Pathum United's Ikhsan Fandi (right) celebrates scoring against United City in the AFC Champions League on Sunday night.

BG Pathum United coach Makoto Teguramori said he was a bit disappointed by his team's overall performance although they defeated United City 3-1 in the AFC Champions League on Sunday night.

Singapore's Ikhsan Fandi scored twice after Brazilian striker Diogo Luis Santo opened the scoring for the Thai League 1 outfit in the first half, with Mark Hartmann pulling a goal back for the visiting Philippine club with just over 10 minutes remaining.

The undefeated Rabbits sit two points ahead of Melbourne City on top of Group G.

The Philippine side -- while improved from Thursday's 5-0 defeat to Pathum -- will only play for pride in their two remaining fixtures.

Teguramori said after the match Sunday's game that he was slightly disappointed by the drop-off which saw the group hosts' intensity dip after the interval.

"I told the team to be more aggressive from the start of the game," said the Japanese coach. "In the first half, we were able to score three goals. But in the second half, the players slowed down, and this shows me that we still have some points to improve.

"It was our plan to rotate our squad and bring on some new players for the second half, but it proves that they're not quite able to replace the starters yet."

Group G action continues tomorrow when Pathum face Melbourne City and United City are up against South Korea's Jeonnam Dragons.