Thai boss Patama targets semi-final spot in Uber Cup

Thai badminton chief Patama Leeswadtrakul (centre) poses with the country's top female players Ratchanok Intanon (left) and Pornpawee Chochuwong on Tuesday.

Patama Leeswadtrakul, president of the Badminton Association of Thailand, said on Tuesday she is confident that the country's female squad will reach the semi-finals of the Uber Cup.

She admitted that the men's team, led by Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Kantaphon Wangcharoen, face a difficult task to get past the group stage in the Thomas Cup.

The Thomas Cup and Uber Cup Finals will be held at Muang Thong Thani's Impact Arena in Nonthaburi from May 8-15.

The women's side are led by world No.8 Ratchanok Intanon and No.10 Pornpawee Chochuwong.

"Our women's team are the fourth seeds and I am confident that they will get good results and reach the semi-finals," Khunying Patama said during her visit to their training camp.

"We may meet a strong side like Japan or South Korea in the semi-finals but I believe we would have a chance to secure an upset win."

When the Kingdom previously hosted the tournament in 2018, the Thai women stunned China in the semi-finals before losing to Japan in the final.

Patama vowed to give both teams two million baht for winning the title, one million baht for finishing second, 500,000 baht for claiming third place and 250,000 baht for reaching the quarter-finals.

Tickets are now available at Thai Ticket Major outlets.