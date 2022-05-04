Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thai boss Patama targets semi-final spot in Uber Cup
Sports

Thai boss Patama targets semi-final spot in Uber Cup

published : 4 May 2022 at 04:11

newspaper section: Sports

Thai badminton chief Patama Leeswadtrakul (centre) poses with the country's top female players Ratchanok Intanon (left) and Pornpawee Chochuwong on Tuesday.
Thai badminton chief Patama Leeswadtrakul (centre) poses with the country's top female players Ratchanok Intanon (left) and Pornpawee Chochuwong on Tuesday.

Patama Leeswadtrakul, president of the Badminton Association of Thailand, said on Tuesday she is confident that the country's female squad will reach the semi-finals of the Uber Cup.

She admitted that the men's team, led by Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Kantaphon Wangcharoen, face a difficult task to get past the group stage in the Thomas Cup.

The Thomas Cup and Uber Cup Finals will be held at Muang Thong Thani's Impact Arena in Nonthaburi from May 8-15.

The women's side are led by world No.8 Ratchanok Intanon and No.10 Pornpawee Chochuwong.

"Our women's team are the fourth seeds and I am confident that they will get good results and reach the semi-finals," Khunying Patama said during her visit to their training camp.

"We may meet a strong side like Japan or South Korea in the semi-finals but I believe we would have a chance to secure an upset win."

When the Kingdom previously hosted the tournament in 2018, the Thai women stunned China in the semi-finals before losing to Japan in the final.

Patama vowed to give both teams two million baht for winning the title, one million baht for finishing second, 500,000 baht for claiming third place and 250,000 baht for reaching the quarter-finals.

Tickets are now available at Thai Ticket Major outlets.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Private sector opposes wage hike

A proposal by labour advocacy groups to increase the daily minimum wage to 492 baht is drawing stiff opposition from entrepreneurs who fear the hike in a volatile economy will deal a blow to businesses.

06:00
Thailand

Bribe plot rumours

The prime minister brushed aside a claim by former deputy prime minister Trairong Suwannakhiri that some MPs were each offered between 5-30 million baht to vote against him in an upcoming no-confidence debate.

05:30
Thailand

Explainer: Replacing PM no walk in the park

Seeking someone to succeed Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is no walk in the park. It involves navigating a complex selection process, from which terms like interim prime minister and "prime minister in reserve" have sprung. The Bangkok Post has written an explainer to shed light on the issue.

05:00