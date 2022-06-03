Star striker Teerasil to lead Thais in Asian Cup qualifiers

A group photo of the Thai team before the start of a friendly match recently.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) on Thursday announced the list of 23 national team players for the AFC Asian Cup qualifying tournament in Uzbekistan.

Veteran striker Teerasil Dangda was appointed captain of the team for the June 8-14 tournament.

The squad is loaded with Thai League 1 stars including Teerasil, goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan and left back Theerathon Bunmathan.

However, Buriram forward Supachok Sarachart pulled out from the Thai team on Thursday as he is preparing to go to Japan and join J-League side Consadole Sapporo.

The team left for Uzbekistan on Thursday night together with head coach Mano Polking and a group of staff coaches.

Thailand are drawn in Group C along with hosts Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

The War Elephants will kick off their bid for a place in the Asian Cup finals against the Maldives on Wednesday.

Three days later, they will take on Sri Lanka before facing the hosts on June 14.

The six group winners and five best runners-up qualify for the 2023 finals.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is still looking for a new host country after China withdrew from organising the tournament due to coronavirus.