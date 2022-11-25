Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Senegal cruise past Qatar
Sports

Senegal cruise past Qatar

World Cup hosts on the brink of elimination after 3-1 Group A defeat

published : 25 Nov 2022 at 22:06

writer: Reuters

Qatar defender Ismaiel Mohammed reacts after Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy makes a save during the two sides’ Group A match at Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on Friday. (AFP Photo)
Qatar defender Ismaiel Mohammed reacts after Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy makes a save during the two sides’ Group A match at Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on Friday. (AFP Photo)

DOHA, Qatar: Host nation Qatar are perilously close to crashing out of the World Cup after they slumped to a 3-1 defeat by Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium on Friday, despite Mohammed Muntari netting a first-ever World Cup finals goal for the Qataris.

A win or a draw for Netherlands against Ecuador, who beat Qatar in the tournament’s opening match, later on Friday will see the Qataris become the first side mathematically eliminated from the competition.

The opening-night nerves were nowhere to be seen as Qatar quickly got to grips with Senegal and they should have had a penalty when Ismaila Sarr bundled over Akram Afif, but Spanish referee Antonio Mateu waved away their pleas and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) did not intervene.

With Qatar defending well, it was going to take either a moment of magic or a catastrophic mistake for Senegal to break the deadlock, and unfortunately for Qatar defender Boualem Khoukhi, it turned out to be the latter.

His attempt to clear a routine low pass into the box by Krepin Diatta went disastrously wrong as he went to ground without making proper contact with the ball.

Khoukhi’s fluffed effort allowed Dia to pounce, and the 26-year-old striker needed no second invitation to rattle the ball in at the near post to give Senegal the lead.

With the Qatari crowd thinned out somewhat at the start of the second half, Famara Diedhou doubled Senegal’s advantage with a brilliant glancing header from an Ismail Jakobs corner in the 48th minute.

Muntari reduced the deficit in the 78th with a bullet header from Ismail Mohamad’s cross but Senegal substitute Bamba Dieng swept home his side’s third to consign Qatar to the bottom of Group A with no points, while their group rivals all have three.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Senegal cruise past Qatar

DOHA, Qatar: Host nation Qatar are perilously close to crashing out of the World Cup after they slumped to a 3-1 defeat by Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium on Friday, despite Mohammed Muntari netting a first-ever World Cup finals goal for the Qataris.

22:06
World

Protest scrutiny intensifies on Iran team

DOHA: Iran’s football stars scored a famous victory with a last-gasp World Cup win on Friday but scrutiny of the conduct of the team ahead of the decisive clash with the United States will only intensify as its leaders press a crackdown on protests at home.

21:49
World

Ghana proposes using gold to pay for oil

ACCRA: Ghana has ordered all large mining companies to sell 20% of their stocks of refined gold to the country’s central bank starting from Jan 1.

20:51