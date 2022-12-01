Section
2022 Qatar World Cup: our Thursday picks
Sports

published : 1 Dec 2022 at 08:55

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Wanchai Rujawongsanti

Morocco fans are seen in Souq Waqif on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)
The Bangkok Post's predictions on matches.

Croatia v Belgium

One team looks set to go home after this match and it's likely to be Belgium who have been unconvincing at Qatar 2022. Croatia returned to form with a 4-1 win against Canada after a scoreless draw with Morocco.

Prediction: Croatia 2-1

Canada v Morocco

Canada are still looking for their first point of the tournament and likely to return home without one as Morocco are in confident mood after their 2-0 win against Belgium.

Prediction: Morocco 2-0

Japan v Spain

Japan shocked Germany 2-1 in their opener but then were stunned by Costa Rica. The Samurai Blue have blown a golden chance and won't get another one.

Prediction: Spain 2-0

Costa Rica v Germany

Germany have to thank Costa Rica for their win against Japan, and the Central Americans' reward from Hansi Flick's side will be a big defeat.

Prediction: Germany 3-0

STANDINGS

WRITE TO US

If you have an opinion on any of the matches or any aspects of the World Cup please email us at sportspost@hotmail.com. Don’t forget to include your name and location.


