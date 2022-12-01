2022 Qatar World Cup: our Thursday picks
published : 1 Dec 2022 at 08:55
newspaper section: Sports
writer: Wanchai Rujawongsanti
The Bangkok Post's predictions on matches.
Croatia v Belgium
One team looks set to go home after this match and it's likely to be Belgium who have been unconvincing at Qatar 2022. Croatia returned to form with a 4-1 win against Canada after a scoreless draw with Morocco.
Prediction: Croatia 2-1
Canada v Morocco
Canada are still looking for their first point of the tournament and likely to return home without one as Morocco are in confident mood after their 2-0 win against Belgium.
Prediction: Morocco 2-0
Japan v Spain
Japan shocked Germany 2-1 in their opener but then were stunned by Costa Rica. The Samurai Blue have blown a golden chance and won't get another one.
Prediction: Spain 2-0
Costa Rica v Germany
Germany have to thank Costa Rica for their win against Japan, and the Central Americans' reward from Hansi Flick's side will be a big defeat.
Prediction: Germany 3-0
