ONE Lumpinee 14 fight card announced

Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi, right, in action against Sherzod Kabutov recently.

There is another action-packed fight card in store for Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this week.

ONE Lumpinee 14 will take centre stage today, with a pair of Thai superstars as the headlining act.

Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi will look to build on the momentum gained from his first win as a ONE fighter last month when he faces Gingsanglek Tor Laksong in a catchweight Muay Thai showdown.

The 29-year-old outpointed Kyrgyz striker Sherzod Kabutov at ONE Lumpinee 10, his 101st professional Muay Thai victory.

Gingsanglek will look to open his own account after being stopped in his ONE debut by Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Lumpinee 6.

Former Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion Kongchai Chanaidonmueng is also back in action for the third time in as many months.

The 20-year-old phenom is stepping up a weight class, this time against promotional debutant Xavier Gonzalez in a flyweight Muay Thai tussle.

Kongchai has gotten off to a blistering start in ONE, recording a crushing knockout of Kritpetch PK Saenchai on debut, before adding a decision win over Chalamkhao PK Saenchai last month.

Headlining the international portion of the card is former four-time Muay Thai world champion Seksan Or Kwanmuang, who is set to take on former WBC Muay Thai world champion Sean Clancy.

"The Man Who Yields To No-One" has reeled off two thrilling wins so far as a member of the ONE roster, outpointing Tyson Harrison and Silviu Vitez in a pair of all-out wars.

Ireland's Clancy returns to the ring for the first time since a May 2021 loss to future ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in search of his first promotional victory.

Ferrari Fairtex will look to add to his formidable 132-31-4 record when he locks horns with undefeated Iranian rising star Fariya Aminipour in a bantamweight Muay Thai battle.

Ferrari has split his first two ONE appearances so far, while Tiger Muay Thai's Aminipour announced himself on the global stage with a debut win over Hiroki Suzuki at ONE Fight Night 4.

In the sole MMA bout of the evening, surging Filipino strawweight Dave Bangguigui bids to make it three finishes in ONE, when he faces debuting Brazilian veteran Marcus Paulo Amaral. The first bout begins at 7.30pm and Channel 7 starts showing the programme live at 8.30pm.