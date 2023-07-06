Seven Thais out to tame Pebble Beach

World No.7 Atthaya Thitikul is making her second appearance at the US Women's Open. AFP

Seven Thai golfers will look forward to the challenge at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links when the US Women's Open starts on Thursday.

Participating in the third major of the year are Atthaya Thitikul, Ariya Jutanugarn, Moriya Jutanugarn, Patty Tavatanakit, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Jaravee Boonchant and Natthakritta Vongtaveelap.

For two-time LPGA Tour winner Atthaya, who finished tied 24th at the US Women's Open last year, this will be her second appearance at the tournament.

The 20-year-old world No.7 has seven top-10 finishes in 10 tournaments so far this year.

Ariya, the 2018 winner, is taking part in the sport's oldest tournament for the 11th time. She finished joint ninth in 2020 and joint seventh in 2021 while missing the cut last year.

Major winner Patty is making her sixth appearance in the tournament. Her best result at the year's third major was a joint fifth place in 2018.

Another two-time LPGA winner Pajaree is competing at the US Women's Open for the fourth time. She twice made the cut and her best finish was tied 20th in 2022.

Pajaree won the LPGA Match-Play in Las Vegas in May.

Rookies Jaravee and Natthakritta are making their debut in the tournament after coming through the qualifying round.

Minjee Lee of Australia is back to defend her title she won last year at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

A total prize money of US$10 million (approx 348.7 million baht) is up for grabs.

Korean world No.1 Ko Jin-Young is chasing her third major crown while No.2 Nelly Korda of the United States, No.3 Lydia Ko of New Zealand, Lilia Vu, winner of the Chevron Championship, and China's Yin Ruoning, Women's PGA Championship winner, are also in the star-studded field.

'Massive' for women's golf

Nelly Korda has fond memories of playing Pebble Beach Golf Links -- the video game version.

She and her brother, tennis up-and-comer Sebastian Korda, would play EA Sports' annual Tiger Woods PGA Tour series as kids.

"We used to always play Pebble," Korda told reporters, "and my favourite hole was always 7 on that game."

Korda will be one of the stars of the show this week at Pebble Beach in California, where the famed venue is hosting a modern women's major championship for the first time.

"It's amazing to see we're making these massive strides forward, not only with the increase in purses but the venues we get to play, the rich history that we just get to be a part of," Korda said. "I think that's our little piece of history, as well."

Pebble Beach hosted the US Women's Amateur in 1940 and 1948 when it was considered a major. Since then, the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Tiger Woods have won US Opens there, but the women's game haven't been back.

The USGA has already agreed to hold more US Women's Opens at Pebble Beach in 2035, 2040 and 2048.