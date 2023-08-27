Thais finish third at Asean U23 meet

Party time: Thailand players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out.

Thailand finished third in the AFF U23 Championship following a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Malaysia after a goalless stalemate at the end of a 90-minute tussle in Rayong on Saturday.

Thailand U23 had lost 3-1 to Indonesia U23 in the semi-finals while Malaysia were beaten 4-1 by Vietnam on Wednesday.

The Thais controlled most of the game and got a chance in the 32nd minute but Phantamitr Praphan was denied by the Malaysian goalkeeper.

In the second half, the hosts kept pressuring Malaysia but saw Chukid Wannapraphao waste a good opportunity with a wide shot.

As both sides failed to find the net in 90 minutes of play, a shoot-out was called under the tournament regulations in which the Thais edged Malaysia 4-3 to seal third place in the regional championship.

Buriram edge Sukhothai

Supachai Chaided struck in the second half to give Buriram United a 1-0 victory over Sukhothai in Thai League 1 on Saturday night.

Supachai was on target near the hour mark as the Thunder Castle claimed their second win of the season.

Earlier in the Friday night game, Pokklaw A-Nan scored two goals to help joint-leaders Bangkok United pick up three points after a 2-0 win over hosts Lamphun Warriors.

The result carried Bangkok United's tally of points in the top flight to seven after three matches as Lamphun Warriors conceded their third straight loss of the new season.

Lamphun should have got the first goal in the 43rd minute when Ali Cissokho sent the ball into the net but the match referee, after consulting the VAR, ruled that home team's Siroch Chatthong had handled the ball before Cissokho scored.

Bangkok United broke the deadlock in the five-minute injury time of the first half when Suphan Thongsong crossed the ball to Pokklaw.

The visitors claimed their second goal of the match in the 81st minute when in-form Mahmoud Eid headed the ball on to Pokklaw to score from close range.