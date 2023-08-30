Kunlavut arrives to hero's welcome

Champion says he is a 'match for anyone'

Newly-crowned world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn is greeted by his family at Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday.

Kunlavut Vitidsarn returned home to a warm welcome after becoming the first Thai to win the men's singles title at the BWF World Championships in Denmark on Sunday.

The Thai world No.3 defeated Japan's Kodai Naraoka 19-21, 21-18, 21-7 in the Copenhagen final.

Kunlavut lost to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the 2022 final.

The 22-year-old brought home Thailand's third world crown after Ratchanok Intanon in the women's singles in 2013 and Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai in the mixed doubles in 2021.

"I am so happy to finally win the world title after I lost in the final last year," Kunlavut told the media upon his arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport.

"It's always been my dream to win a world title and I finally made it."

Busy schedule

Kunlavut will have this week off before returning to action at the China Open in Changzhou next week.

"I will next play in the China Open -- a World Tour Super 1000 event -- and then the Hong Kong Open -- a World Tour Super 500 event -- the following week.

"I will do my best in those two tournaments and try to keep up my form during the world championships," he added.

Kunlavut admitted playing so many tournaments in the run-up to the Asian Games, which is due to start on Sept 23, could affect his fitness level because he will not have enough time to train for the event in Hangzhou.

"I rather not think too far ahead and focus on my next match. I don't want to put too much pressure on myself," he said.

"I just need to have more training in between matches to improve my fitness level. Everyone knows my style of play but if I have better stamina I think I'm a match for anyone."

'Beyond wildest dreams'

Kunlavut father, Nattawat was also at the airport to welcome his son home.

"My son took up the sport because of allergies so becoming a world champion is something beyond our wildest dreams."

Kunlavut's sister Sarunrak, who is currently world No.13 junior player, said she was happy for her big brother.

"I'm so happy for him because I know it's something he always wanted. I hope one day I can do that [becoming world champion] as well."