Thais have '50-50 chance' against Kiwis in Davis Cup

Thailand player Maximus Jones, left, poses with Ajeet Rai of New Zealand.

Thailand will take on New Zealand in the 2023 Davis Cup World Group II at ILT Stadium in Invercargill today.

After yesterday's official draw, presided by Thai ambassador to New Zealand Woravuth Pouapinya, Thailand's No.2 player Kasidit Samrej will face New Zealand's No.1 Rubin Statham in the opening singles match while Thai-Australian Maximus Jones will take on New Zealand's Ajeet Rai in the second match.

Pruchya Isaro and Wishaya Trongcharoengchaikul of Thailand will be up against Finn Reynolds and Artem Sitak in the doubles tie tomorrow.

Maximus and Statham will meet in the third singles match, followed by the fourth singles rubber between Kasidit and Rai.

All matches in the two-day event use a best-of-three set format.

"It is good for me to be the first to play tomorrow. I hope the Thai people will cheer our team and I will try to do my best during the match with Rubin Statham," said Kasidit.

Meanwhile, Thailand captain Thanakorn Srichaphan said his team have a 50-50 chance against New Zealand.

"From the draw, I think we have a 50-50 percent chance. At least we should win a point on the first day but it would be even better if we could win both matches," he said.

"We will try our best and bring success to the team."

The 12 winning nations will compete in the 2024 Davis Cup World Group I play-offs while the 12 losing teams will compete in the 2024 World Group II play-offs.