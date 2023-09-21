It's a stroll in the park for Thunder Castle

Thai League 1 champions Buriram United cruised past China's Zhejiang 4-1 in their opening Group H game of the AFC Champions League yesterday.

Lonsana Doumbouya opened the scoring for Buriram after 17 minutes.

Goran Causic scored the hosts' second goal from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute and made it 3-0 in the 45th minute.

But there was still time for Leonardo to cut the deficit to 3-1 from a penalty kick before the interval.

The Thunder Castle got their fourth goal from Pansa Hemviboon after 57 minutes.

In the other Group H game, Melbourne City of Australia could only manage a scoreless draw with Japanese club Ventforet Kofu.

Ronaldo debut

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a winning debut in the ACL as he helped Al-Nassr to a 2-0 victory against 10-man Persepolis in Iran on Tuesday night.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has five Uefa Champions League titles to his name, captained the Saudi Arabian side to an opening three points in Group E.

The match at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran was played without fans after the Asian Football Confederation upheld a one-game ban for Persepolis supporters dating back to 2021.

That clearly helped Nassr, who grabbed both goals in the second half against the two-time runners-up, through a Danial Esmaeilifar own goal and a fine strike by defender Mohammed Qassem.

Ronaldo, 38, was heavily involved throughout, twice going close in the first half.

In the group's other match, Iran's Istiklol were held to a goalless draw in Dushanbe by Qatari heavyweights Al Duhail.