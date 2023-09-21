PM Srettha discusses cooperation with Fifa president

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, left, is seen in his meeting with Fifa President Gianni Infantino in New York on Wednesday, in his post on X (formerly Twitter) social media platform. (Photo supplied)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin met Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) President Gianni Infantino in New York on Thursday, with the aim of strengthening cooperation between Southeast Asian nations and the world's football governing body.

Mr Srettha posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday morning that the discussion was about enhancing sports-related cooperation between Fifa and the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

The prime miniser also confirmed the readiness of Thailand and Asean to vie for the right to co-host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Fifa has chosen Thailand to host the 74th Fifa Congress in November 2024, with more than 2,000 football organisers and players expected to visit the country for this event, he wrote.

"I think that we can stimulate the economy and the commercial value is enormous," Mr Srettha, also finance minister, wrote. "I ensure that Thailand is ready." the prime minister wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Mr Srettha added that football is his favourite sport, and he hoped his meeting with the Fifa chief will create more opportunities for football development in Thailand.

He thanked the federation for supporting the development of youth football in the country and expanding the number of national teams in the World Cup tournament.

Prime Minister Srettha attending the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA78) from Sept 18 to 24. It is his first overseas trip as the head of government, where he is due to meet with national and business leaders.