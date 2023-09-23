Superlek topples Rodtang in instant classic

ONE Lumpinee 34 had all the makings of one of the biggest fight cards of the year when it went down at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, September 22. And after 11 scintillating contests, fans won’t be forgetting what they saw any time soon.

The main event between ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 lived up to all the hype, as the Thai striking superstars put on a three-round war for the ages.

Rodtang connected with brutal elbows in the early going to open up a nasty cut on Superlek’s head. But “The Kicking Machine” fought through the damage, and he managed to stun “The Iron Man” and serve him the first eight-count he had seen in his ONE career in the second frame.

With the knockdown looming large over the contest, Rodtang picked up the pace. But it was too little too late for the flyweight Muay Thai king, and Superlek was handed the unanimous decision win in the end.

The co-main event delivered as advertised, too, as Seksan Or Kwanmuang took part in a brutal 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai affair with Amir Naseri.

The protagonists remained in close quarters throughout the nine minutes of action, leaving both with prominent war wounds thanks to their devastating elbows.

It was Seksan’s pressure that made the difference at the end of the action, though, and he earned the unanimous decision victory to go 6-0 in ONE.

ONE Lumpinee 34 Full Results: