Superlek topples Rodtang in instant classic

ONE Lumpinee 34 had all the makings of one of the biggest fight cards of the year when it went down at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, September 22. And after 11 scintillating contests, fans won’t be forgetting what they saw any time soon.
The main event between ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 lived up to all the hype, as the Thai striking superstars put on a three-round war for the ages.
Rodtang connected with brutal elbows in the early going to open up a nasty cut on Superlek’s head. But “The Kicking Machine” fought through the damage, and he managed to stun “The Iron Man” and serve him the first eight-count he had seen in his ONE career in the second frame.
With the knockdown looming large over the contest, Rodtang picked up the pace. But it was too little too late for the flyweight Muay Thai king, and Superlek was handed the unanimous decision win in the end.
The co-main event delivered as advertised, too, as Seksan Or Kwanmuang took part in a brutal 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai affair with Amir Naseri.
The protagonists remained in close quarters throughout the nine minutes of action, leaving both with prominent war wounds thanks to their devastating elbows.
It was Seksan’s pressure that made the difference at the end of the action, though, and he earned the unanimous decision victory to go 6-0 in ONE.
ONE Lumpinee 34 Full Results:
- Superlek Kiatmoo9 defeats Rodtang Jitmuangnon via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 140 lbs)
- Seksan Or Kwanmuang defeats Amir Naseri via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 140 lbs)
- Muangthai PK Saenchai defeats Yodlekpet Or Atchariya via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 138 lbs)
- Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai defeats Tyson Harrison via TKO (doctor's stoppage) at 3:00 of round one (Muay Thai – bantamweight)
- Prajanchai PK Saenchai defeats Akram Hamidi via unanimous decision (kickboxing – strawweight)
- Miguel Trindade defeats Sibmuen Coach Nay via KO (body shot) at 2:14 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 147 lbs)
- Suakim Sor Jor Thongprajin defeats Saman Ashouri via KO (elbow-straight combination) at 2:15 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 140 lbs)
- Songchainoi Kiatsongrit defeats Jomhod Auto MuayThai via KO (striking combination) at 0:54 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 116 lbs)
- Wei Ziqin defeats Petchartchai Fight Geek Muaythai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 127 lbs)
- Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg defeats Chen Rui via split decision (MMA – bantamweight)
- Lito Adiwang defeats Adrian Mattheis via TKO (referee stoppage) at 0:23 of round one (MMA – strawweight)