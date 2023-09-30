Premier League's bottom trio face daunting season

Just take a glance at the English Premier League table and there are ominous signs for the three newly-promoted Championship teams who occupy the bottom three places.

It is of course early days but Luton Town, Sheffield United and Burnley all remain winless with only one point from their opening games, although Luton and Burnley have played one match less than the rest.

All three teams desperately need a win simply to give themselves some confidence.

The situation was highlighted last weekend when Newcastle thrashed Sheffield United 8-0 at Bramall Lane.

Only the week before the Blades had put on a spirited display at Tottenham Hotspur who only won through two goals in added time.

But that fighting spirit was not apparent as they collapsed against Newcastle whose eight goals incidentally came from eight different players.

Newcastle's week was to get even better when they beat Manchester City 1-0 in the League Cup.

Despite his team suffering their biggest defeat in their 134-year history, it looks like Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom might survive for the time being.

He played a key role in getting the club promoted and they will be reluctant to dump him.

But he needs results quickly and will be hoping he will get a result at West Ham today.

That 8-0 result probably also had the alarm bells ringing at Burnley, who face Newcastle today at St James' Park.

Former Manchester United star and pundit Roy Keane predicts a 3-0 win for the Magpies and few would argue against that.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany will be boosted by a comfortable 4-0 away win by their second string team over League Two's Salford City in the League Cup.

Luton on the other hand got no solace from the League Cup, being upset 1-0 by third-tier side Exeter City.

Under pressure Luton manager Rob Edwards called his team's performance "disappointing".

He added: "We've got to be better in the final third, no excuses at all."

Today the Hatters face an away trip to an Everton side boosted by an excellent 3-1 win at Brentford last weekend.

The Toffees have been playing better football than their league position suggests and Luton will have to work hard to get anything from today's game.

Embarrassing situation

Apart from the trio at the bottom, probably the most pressure on a team is at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea having only managed one win in their opening six league matches and that was against Luton.

Chelsea sit in a very uncomfortable 14th place in the league which is their worst start to a season since 1978.

This is a very embarrassing situation for the club and manager Mauricio Pochettino who was supposed to turn things around.

However, the mood at Stamford Bridge will have improved slightly after a much better display in their 1-0 win over Brighton in the League Cup.

Pochettino was very pleased with the performance and was speaking for all Chelsea fans when he said: "It's about time."

Chelsea will be hoping to show that improved form when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Monday night.

It used to be one of the more comfortable fixtures for the Blues, but not these days.

Last season the three newly-promoted clubs -- Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest -- all managed to retain their place in the league.

So don't write off the bottom three just yet, but there is an awful amount of work to do if they are to survive the drop.