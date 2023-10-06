Thitisan and Janjaem are second best

Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng, left, in action against China's Yang Liu in the women's 66kg final. (Photo: AFP)

Hangzhou: Thai boxers Thitisan Panmot and Janjaem Suwannapheng had to settle for silver medals after losing in the finals at the 19th Asian Games in China on Thursday.

Thitisan was beaten 5-0 by Uzbekistan's Hasanboy Dusmatov in the men's 51kg showdown at Hangzhou Gymnasium.

Janjaem lost 5-0 to China's Yang Liu in the women's 66kg gold medal match.

The Chinese also defeated Janjaem in the final at the 2023 world championships in New Delhi.

But at least Thitisan and Janjaem will each receive one million baht as bonus from the National Sports Development Fund.

They both have also earned tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympics, thanks to their performances at Hangzhou 2022.

Elsewhere yesterday, Thai weightlifter Sarat Sumpradit claimed bronze in the men's 96kg event at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium.

Sarat lifted a total of 384kg (176kg in snatch and 208kg in clean and jerk).

Thai ju-jitsu star Pechrada Kacie Tan, top, during the women's 48kg event. (Photo:Reuters)

The gold medal went to China's Tian Tao, who recorded a combined effort of 390kg (180kg and 220kg).

North Korea's Ro Kwang-Ryol took silver with 386kg (170kg and 216kg).

Thailand also took bronze in the men's dragon boat 500m grand final at Wenzhou Dragon Boat Centre.

They clocked 2:09.822min, 0.670 behind gold medallists China, who timed 2:09.152. Indonesia claimed silver in 2:09.165.

In ju-jitsu, Pechrada Kacie Tan beat Uyangaa Tumuruu of Mongolia 12-0 to win the bronze medal in the women's 48kg division.

Phung Thi Hue of Vietnam edged another Thai Nutchaya Sugun 2-1 in the other bronze medal contest.

Margarita Ochoa of the Philippines won gold after beating Balqees Abdulla of the UAE in the final.

All Thai badminton players bowed out in the quarter-finals at Binjiang Gymnasium.

Busanan Ongbamrungphan lost to world champion An Se-Young of South Korea 12-21, 13-21 in the women's singles.

Mixed doubles pair Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran exited after losing to Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping of China 14-21, 7-21.

The Thai badminton squad could only win one bronze medal in the women's team event at Hangzhou 2022.

In archery, Thailand lost to Taiwan 226-227 in the quarter-finals of the compound women's team event at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre Final Field.

The men's team were beaten 222-228 by South Korea at the same stage.

Meanwhile, China's He Jie fulfilled a dream on Thursday by clinching the Asian Games men's marathon title, while determined Bahraini Eunice Chumba romped to the women's gold medal.

He, who came 45th at the August world championships in Budapest, was neck-and-neck with North Korea's Han Ilryong at the 40kg mark of the Qiantang River Green Belt course.

But he gradually ground down the 23-year-old to edge clear and power to the finish line in 2hr 13min and 2sec, 25 seconds ahead.

"I told my coach that I have a dream and I will do it no matter what it takes," said He.