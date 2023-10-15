Thailand faces tough competition in hosting 2030 Youth Olympics.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right), presided over the opening of the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session. Thomas Bach (middle), the IOC president, and Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul (left), an IOC member from Thailand, also attend the meeting held in Mumbai from October 14 to 17. Other dignities who attend the meeting include Prince Albert II of Monaco, an IOC member, Nita Ambani, an IOC member from India.

Thailand is facing increased competition following India's expression of interest in hosting the 2030 Youth Olympics, according to Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a Thai member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Khunying Patama is currently attending the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai, India, held from October 14 to 17.

She revealed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the opening of the 141st IOC session, confirming India's strong interest in hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036. Modi expressed confidence in India receiving substantial support from the IOC.

Mr Modi also mentioned India's consideration of bidding to host the Youth Olympic Games in 2030. This implies additional competition for Thailand, as Thailand had previously expressed its interest in hosting the event, said Khunying Patama.

The upcoming Summer Olympics will be hosted by Paris, France, in 2024, followed by Los Angeles, USA, in 2028, and Brisbane, Australia, in 2032. The host city for the 2036 Olympics has not yet been determined.

Regarding the 4th Youth Olympic Games, they were initially planned to be hosted by Dakar, Senegal, in 2022 but were postponed to 2026 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There has been no decision made concerning the host city for the 2030 Youth Olympics.