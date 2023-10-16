Thais told to come up with 'right answer'

Thailand coach Mano Polking during the match in Tbilisi on Thursday.

Thailand football team coach Mano Polking wants his men to wash away the bitter memory of the hammering they suffered at the hands of Georgia as they get ready for their next Fifa Day friendly with Estonia on Tuesday.

The War Elephants were routed 8-0 by Georgia on Thursday in a friendly in Tbilisi.

The team were allowed to spend time in pool at their hotel in Estonian capital Tallinn on Sunday.

Polking said: "It has been a long journey for us so the most important thing is to recover the fitness of players.

"We will start on-field training tomorrow and will see how well the players have recovered."

He added that he had been telling his players "to forget what happened in the previous match. It won't be easy for them because we lost 8-0.

"What's really important at the moment is to shift the focus to the game with Estonia.

"We need to produce a good result and regain the faith of Thai people."

Meanwhile, Polking had a post on his personal social media account about the result of the Georgia game, saying: "What happens on the field is still our responsibility and we need to do better.

"Now, we have at least two days for training together and we have to give the right answer against Estonia. That must be our only focus.

"I know we can play better than this and I trust my players. Let's go again."

Tuesday's match against the world No.115 Estonia will be played at A Le Coq Arena at 11pm (Thai time) and will be live on Thai Rath TV 32.