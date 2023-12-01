Somyot thanks Polking for contributions to Thailand

FAT chief Somyot Poompunmuang, left, shakes hands with former Thailand coach Mano Polking at his office on Thursday. x

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Somyot Poompunmuang thanked coach Mano Polking for his two-year stint with the national side.

The German-Brazilian tactician quit as coach of Thailand last month by mutual consent after a talk with team manager Nualphan Lamsam.

The move came after Thailand lost at home to China and won at Singapore in their first two games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Polking visited Pol Gen Somyot at his office to say goodbye to the FAT chief.

"We would like to thank you and your team for your hard work in the past two years with the national team," Somyot told Polking.

"I wish you and your staff success in the future."

Chosen by Nualphan, Polking was appointed Thailand coach in September 2021 and steered the War Elephants to two Asean championships in 2022 and 2023.

Following Thailand's loss to China, Polking was heavily criticised by sections of Thai fans who called for his head.

Apparently to please them, Nualphan decided to part ways with the former Bangkok United boss who reportedly will coach a Vietnamese club.

Former Buriram United coach Masatada Ishii has been appointed as Polking's successor.

The Japanese, who guided the Thunder Castle to a treble twice in 2022 and 2023, will begin his spell as Thailand coach on Jan 1, 2024 when the War Elephants meet his country in a friendly.

Meanwhile, several people have shown interest in contesting the FAT presidential election in February 2024, including Nualphan and Pauline Ngarmpring.

Nualphan, who is also chairwoman of Thai League 1 side Port, is seen as the frontrunner to win the polls.

Backed by Buriram United chairman Newin Chidchob and other Thai League 1 clubs, Somyot, 68, was first elected FAT president in February 2016.

Somyot, whose current term ends in February 2024, has not yet confirmed whether he will seek re-election or not.

Newin reportedly will throw his weight behind Nualphan this time.