War Elephants gunning for three points from Kyrgyzstan opener

Getting ready: Thailand players take part in a training session in preparation for their Group F opener against Kyrgyzstan.

Coach Masatada Ishii already has a starting line-up in his mind for Thailand's opening Asian Cup Group F game with Kyrgyzstan in Qatar on Tuesday.

The War Elephants had their first training session on Friday night with the temperature dipping to 21C in the Qatari capital.

After a training session lasting one hour and 30 minutes, Ishii said he already has a clear idea of his starting 11 for Thailand's first game.

"I may change my mind as it would depend on a number of things," said the Japanese coach.

"At the moment, we are trying to get the players used to the weather and learn about our tactics."

Thailand have been drawn to play Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan and Oman in Group F for the event, which started in Doha on Friday night.

The War Elephants will play their second game against Oman on Jan 21 and take on former champions Saudi Arabia four days later.

There are six groups of four, the top two from each reaching the last 16, along with the four best third-placed teams.

The final will take place at the 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium on Feb 10.

Tough tussles on cards

Thailand winger Bordin Phala said the War Elephants are not planning too far ahead and will be taking things on a match-by-match basis.

The Thai star said that most of the players were suffering from some jet lag but "we should be okay soon.

"It won't be an easy tournament for any team so we would have to stay focused on the job at hand.

"We are expecting some tough games but the opening match of any tournament is always the most difficult one.

"We will be going for three points in our first match against Kyrgyzstan.

"We will have to train hard and prepare the team well for every match."

Thailand's first match against Kyrgyzstan will be broadcast live by PPTV HD (36) and T Sport (7) at 9.30pm (Thai time) on Tuesday.