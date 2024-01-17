Thailand beat Kyrgyzstan in first game of Asian Cup

Thai players celebrate after the match against Kyrgyzstan in Qatar on Tuesday. (Reuters photo)

Supachai Chaided scored two goals as Thailand registered their first win over higher-ranked Kyrgyzstan in their first Group F game of the Asian Cup in Qatar on Tuesday night.

The War Elephants led 1-0 when the Buriram United forward netted the first goal 26 minutes into the match and scored another one three minutes into the second half at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

It was Thailand coach Masatada Ishii's first win in competitive matches.

Thailand's next game will be against Oman on Sunday.

Ishii on Monday urged the War Elephants to put in their best effort when they took on Kyrgyzstan.

Thailand are the lowest ranked team in Group F that includes former champions Saudi Arabia and Oman.