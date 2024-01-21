War Elephants eye three more points

High on confidence: Thailand coach Masatada Ishii, left, and Weerathep Pomphun, centre, attend a press conference on Saturday.

Thailand will be hoping to seal their place in the knockout stage of the AFC Asian Cup when they face Oman in Group F Sunday night, but the War Elephants coach Masatada Ishii is expecting a tough game in Doha.

The Thais kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 defeat of Kyrgyzstan, while Oman let former champions Saudi Arabia off the hook to go down 2-1 on Tuesday.

In the other group battle tonight, Saudi Arabia will take on Kyrgyzstan.

The victory over Kyrgyzstan, sealed by a brace from Supachai Chaided, has buoyed the team's confidence but Ishii is not looking too much into it.

"It was a very important result for us because it was our first match of the tournament," the Japanese coach said yesterday. "The players showed their fighting spirit and that made the result come out good.

"After our [5-0] loss to Japan [on Jan 1], the game with Kyrgyzstan was like the first step towards proving ourselves.

"But Oman are a different team. They are a good attacking side. They build up their game from the midfield very well and also have a solid defence. Our job will be to find a way to pierce through their defensive wall.

"Oman were a goal ahead against Saudi Arabia but in the second half, they packed their defence. One must also praise Saudi Arabia for their ability to turn it around.

"It will be a tough game against Oman, but we will have to win it to confirm our place in the next stage of the event."

Meanwhile, Oman star Salaah Al Yahyaei and Thailand's Weerathep Pomphun were determined to grab three points from Sunday night's game.

Al Yahyaei, who scored from the penalty spot against Saudi Arabia, said: "We'll be facing a strong and well-organised team [Thailand]. We're fully ready for this game, we have no other choice but to win and to get the three points.

"The game against Saudi is in the past now. We are fully focused on the match against the Thais now."

Weerathep said: "From the last result, we feel really good and that has given us the motivation to perform well in the next match.

"Both teams will be eager to win this match and it will come down to who can avoid more mistakes.

"We know Oman but we have our own strategy. We prepare the best possible way. As a defensive midfielder, it's my job to stop the opponents' attack."

The game will be televised by PPTV HD 36 and T Sports 7 at 9.30pm (Thai time).