Muay Thai festival starts Feb 2

WBC MuayThai president Thanapol Bhakdibhumi, back row third left, poses with officials and fighters during a recent press conference.

The 2024 Amazing Muay Thai World Festival will take place from Feb 2-5 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

WBC MuayThai president Col Thanapol Bhakdibhumi, Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Gen Orachai Boonsukjitseree, WBC MuayThai secretary-general Kevin Noone, and Taekwondo Association of Thailand chief Pimol Srivikorn spoke at the launch event held in Bangkok recently.

The global extravaganza will witness 600 Muay Thai exponents from 58 countries vying for the prestigious WBC MuayThai world championship gold, silver, and bronze medals.

The Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will transform into a battlefield where the world's best Muay Thai practitioners will showcase their skill, strength, and determination.

Beyond the intense competitions, the festival promises a rich cultural experience.

Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in a gastronomic journey, with an array of Thai foods representing all regions of the country.

Moreover, the event will feature ring officials seminars tailored for international Muay Thai officials, enhancing the global standards of the sport. Participants will delve into the intricacies of officiating, contributing to the overall growth of Muay Thai on the world stage.

For those seeking relaxation amidst the excitement, traditional Thai massages will be available, allowing attendees to rejuvenate and experience the soothing benefits of this ancient practice.

Adding another layer of excitement, various Thai companies will showcase their lines of Muay Thai apparel and equipment. Enthusiasts and practitioners alike will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge gear and apparel, staying at the forefront of Muay Thai trends.

In essence, the festival transcends the boundaries of sport, blending competition with culture and tradition.