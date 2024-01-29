Lanlana to face Badosa on opening day

Zhu Lin will face world number 201, Taylah Preston from Australia in the first round

Thai wildcard Lanlana Tararudee will face former world No.2 Paula Badosa in the first round of the US$267,082 WTA Thailand Open tennis tournament at Arena Hua Hin on Monday.

The other Thai wildcard player Thasaporn Naklo has been drawn to face Kazakhstan's world No.64 Yulia Putintseva in her opening match.

Defending champion Zhu Lin of China will face Australia's Taylah Preston in the first round while the 2020 champion and world No.24 Magda Linette from Poland, the top seed, will meet the world No.92 Diana Shnaider in her opening match.

World No.36 Wang Xinyu, the tournament third seed, will play US world No.89 Emina Bektas in the first round.

All the players joined a welcome party on the beachside of the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort Hotel on Saturday night when a draw ceremony was presided over by Suwat Liptapanlop, the honorary chairman of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand and former deputy prime minister.

"This year the good news is we have two Thai players -- Lanlana Tararudee and Totsaporn Nakloh -- in the main draw. So I would like the fans to come and give the two of them support and also watch the world-class players in this event," said Suwat.

"The atmosphere this year will be very exciting because there are 151 players from 24 countries joining the competition," he added.

The main draw competition starts on Monday and ends on Feb 4.