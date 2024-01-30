Thailand bow out of Asian Cup

Jaloliddin Masharipov of Uzbekistan vies for the ball with Thailand’s Weerathep Pomphun during their AFC Asian Cup match on Tuesday at Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo: Reuters)

Thailand’s Asian Cup campaign came to an end on Tuesday with a 2-1 defeat to Uzbekistan in their Round of 16 knock-out match.

Uzbekistan will face hosts Qatar in the quarterfinals of the quadrennial football tournament.

Thailand were looking to beat Uzbekistan for the first time since 2007 but the central Asian nation scored two stellar goals to deny Masatada Ishii’s side.

Uzbekistan took the lead 37 minutes into the first half when Diyor Holmatov lobbed a cross-field ball into the box to Azizbek Turgunboev, who expertly controlled the pass with his chest before volleying it past Patiwat Khammai in Thailand’s goal.

But Thailand equalised just before the hour mark when Supachok Sarachat pulled the trigger from more than 25 yards out, with his low shot curling past Uzbek keeper Utkir Yusupov who could not react in time.

However, Uzbekistan restored their lead seven minutes later through Abbosbek Fayzullaev when the winger quickly turned his defender and fired from the edge of the box, directing a low shot that squeezed past the keeper and into the net.

Thailand appeared to grow stronger as the match wore on, with 56% of total possession and a respectable 8 shots on goal, three of them on target. The War Elephants continued to press during seven minutes of injury time but were able to create only one meaningful chance.

Uzbekistan are the fifth team to secure their place in the quarterfinals, joining Qatar, Australia, Jordan and Tajikistan.

Three more spots remain to be decided, with Saudi Arabia taking on South Korea later on Tuesday, followed by Iran vs Syria and Bahrain vs Japan on Wednesday.