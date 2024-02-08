Nualphan overwhelmingly elected as new Thailand football chief

Nualphan Lamsam is the new Football Association of Thailand president. (File photo)

Nualphan Lamsam cruised past other candidates to be the new president of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT).

The former men's team manager received 68 out of 73 votes to be the new FAT chief, replacing Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang after his eight-year tenure.

The victory for Nualphan, 57, is widely expected as she was a strong favourite contestant. Other candidates were Warong Thiuthas, Payurin 'Pauline" Ngarmpring, Thanasak Suraprasert and Komkrit Napalai.

She stepped down as the manager of the men's national team on Sunday to prepare for the new position.

Affectionately called 'Madame Pang' by the Thai media, she is the first woman to reign the association.