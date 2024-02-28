Patty 'tired' but upbeat

Patty Tavatanakit speaks during a press conference at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

Patty Tavatanakit is hoping to overcome fatigue as she chases a treble of victories when the HSBC Women's World Championship tees off at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore on Thursday.

In-form Patty, 24, is looking to win her third consecutive title after her victories at the Honda LPGA Thailand on Sunday and the Aramco Saudi Ladies International on the Ladies European Tour a week earlier.

The Honda LPGA Thailand title on Sunday was Patty's second on the LPGA Tour since her maiden win at the 2021 Chevron Championship.

"I'm tired. There has been a lot of travelling and golf. But I'm really excited to be back in Singapore to tee it up in front of the Singapore fans this weekend," Patty told reporters at Sentosa Golf Club.

"I feel like everything is coming together and I have been performing really well," she added.

"I've been working very hard on making everything a little bit sharper off the tee, approach and around the greens."

World No.27 Patty will line up against a star-studded field in Singapore which includes the world's top four players, Lilia Vu, Ruoning Yin, Celine Boutier and Minjee Lee and defending champion Ko Jin-Young.

After finishing tied for 20th at the Honda LPGA Thailand on Sunday, Ko returns to her happy hunting ground hoping to become the first player to win three consecutive titles at the tournament dubbed "Asia's major".

The world No.6 from South Korea won both the 2022 and 2023 editions by just two shots and expects another closely fought contest as she aims for a 16th LPGA Tour title.

"There are a lot of good players in the field and everyone is looking to win this tournament, including myself," said the 28-year-old Ko.

"I cannot control how they play but the only thing I can do is to try my best and see what happens from there."

American world No.1 Vu will be looking to build on her breakout 2023 season which saw her win the first and last Majors of the year by adding the HSBC Women's World Championship to her impressive resume.

"Playing in Asia was really where I started to build my confidence and see success on the course last year. I arrived in Singapore right after winning my first LPGA title and, although it was my first time playing here, I felt really comfortable and loved the atmosphere and the course at Sentosa. I finished top 15 in my debut and this year my goal is to be holding the trophy on Sunday afternoon," said Vu.

The US LPGA Tour completes a three-tournament Asian swing in China next week at the Blue Bay tournament on Hainan Island.