Eersel all ready for undefeated challenger Nicolas

ONE lightweight world champion Regian Eersel.

Two-sport ONE lightweight world champion Regian Eersel has triumphed over all rivals so far in his ONE Championship career, but he faces a unique challenge this Saturday.

"The Immortal" defends his lightweight kickboxing crown against undefeated Frenchman Alexis Nicolas in the ONE Fight Night 21 main event on April 6. The showdown takes place at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Nicolas remains undefeated in his 23-fight professional career, owning an ISKA world title.

The 25-year-old savate stylist made his ONE debut with a dominant decision win over Magomed Magomedov in January, giving Eersel some solid data on what his upcoming foe brings to the ring.

"I look at everybody they put in front of me as the most dangerous guy because the one in front of me is the one who is trying to beat me," Eersel said.

"My opponent is going to do everything in his power to get the win and to get the belt. Nobody is an easy fight. Everybody is dangerous.

"I was watching live when he had his first fight for ONE. He's a smart fighter, good with his kicks, and he throws good combinations. It's going to be a good fight for me, and I'm going to put my name to the test again. It's also good for him that he gets to fight for the belt in his second fight in ONE."

Eersel has been utterly dominant since making his ONE debut in 2018.

The Surinamese superstar has won all 10 of his appearances on the global stage, bringing his overall win streak to a staggering 22 fights.

As such, he knows exactly what it takes to perform with the whole world watching, and he's prepared to use that experience to his advantage this weekend.

"I think it can go two ways because fighters aren't the same. It's not only the fight -- it's all the things around it. It's a World Title fight in one of the biggest organisations in the world, so we get a lot of interviews and a lot of attention. When it's close, all the media and all the attention that you get, some fighters can't handle it," he said.

"You will not notice it from the fighter, but inside his head, it's sometimes a lot. If he can handle it, good. If not, I will notice. I will notice in the fight, and even before the fight. Because sometimes you see it in the eyes, the hesitation. So, I'm going to recognise it if he has it."