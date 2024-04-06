Nati seizes fifth stage victory

Nati Samansanti celebrates after winning the fifth stage on Friday. (Photo supplied)

Thailand's Nati Samansanti of the Grant Thornton Cycling team won the fifth stage while Dutch cyclist Adne Van Engelen of Roojai Insurance maintained the yellow jersey for the second consecutive day at the 2024 Tour of Thailand on Friday.

The fifth stage of the 2024 Tour of Thailand started on Friday in Phitsanulok and concluded in Phichit, covering a total distance of 156km.

Nati was the first to cross the finish line, securing the fifth stage win in three hours 24 minutes and 33 seconds. He also took the day's Best Asean Rider award.

Chen Yutao of the China Glory Cycling team took the second place while Malaysian Zulfikri Zulkifli of the Malaysia Pro Cycling team came in third.

Van Engelen, who finished the stage in 70th place, retained the overall lead with a total time of 17:54.45 hours. Thanakhan Chaiyasombat of the Thailand Continental Cycling team followed closely in second in 17:54.54 hours while Ukrainian Anatolii Budiak of the Terengganu Cycling team was third in 17:54.57 hours.

The Malaysia Pro Cycling team won yesterday's stage with a time of 10:13.39 hours, followed by the Terengganu Cycling team and 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines, who were third.

In the team overall standings, Roojai Insurance remained on top with a total time of 53:45.26 hours. Thailand Continental Cycling team were second in 53:46.53 hours while Terengganu Cycling team were third in 53:50.14 hours as St George Continental Cycling team slipped to fourth place in 53:50.31 hours.

Thailand Continental Cycling riders dominated the Best Asean Rider standings with Thanakan, Peerapol Chawchiangkwang and Noppachai Klahan ruling the top three positions.

TCC were also on top in the Best Asean Team standings, followed by Go For Gold Philippines and Nusantara.

Today will be the sixth and final stage of the men's event, which will start from Bueng Si Fai in Phichit and end at Si Thep Historical Park in Phetchabun, covering a total distance of 190.8km.