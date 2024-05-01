Can Diachkova topple Sundell?

Russian fighter Natalia Diachkova is hoping to wrest Muay Thai world title from Smilla Sundell. PR

Russian knockout artist Natalia Diachkova is ready to cause an upset and claim the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title this weekend.

"Karelian Lynx" challenges reigning divisional queen Smilla Sundell for the belt in the ONE Fight Night 22 main event, which goes down at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Saturday.

Ahead of the biggest fight of her career, the 29-year-old is oozing confidence.

"I am not scared. I am excited and happy. All I want is to get into the ring with her to see what is so interesting about her and what everyone is talking about," she said.

"She hasn't faced the strongest opposition in the division. Her rivals were so small. I think I am the most serious opponent for Smilla so far.

"I don't think [she will be my most difficult opponent]. I think there are stronger girls out there! She just uses her hands to get what she wants. I've seen everyone afraid of her, but I'm not afraid of her. I see weaknesses in her style."

Sundell has reigned over the strawweight Muay Thai division since she became the youngest world champion in ONE history at just 17 years old in 2022.

"The Hurricane" has defended her crown one time since then, while also claiming a victory under kickboxing rules along the way.

Diachkova, on the other hand, has been on a rampage on her way to grabbing the next shot at the 26-pound gold belt.

The Team Mehdi Zatout representative's devastating knockout power helped her finish three of her four-straight promotional wins via punches in the first round.

But don't expect her to be a one-dimensional fighter at ONE Fight Night 22.

"I have many advantages. I am underestimated in the clinch and generally in everything that I have not yet had time to show. My advantages are my hard punches and working with combinations, as well as my experience," she said.

"This is how the fight will go: I will follow the plan. I will remain focused and cold-blooded. I will fight smart. If I connect and hit her -- and I will -- I will finish her."