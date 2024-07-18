Songchainoi, Rak set for rematch

Songchainoi Kiatsongrit, left, and Rak Erawan will face off on Friday.

A long-awaited rematch takes centre stage at ONE Lumpinee 71 on Friday.

Thai stars Songchainoi Kiatsongrit and Rak Erawan will renew hostilities in the July 19 headliner. The 116-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest goes down at Lumpinee Stadium.

Songchainoi and Rak first locked horns at ONE Lumpinee 41 last November in one of the most memorable battles of the weekly series to date.

Two early knockdowns proved to be the difference as Songchainoi ran away with the unanimous decision victory, but it wasn't without its adversity. Rak returned fire and scored a knockdown of his own in round two, leading to a thrilling finish to the three-round war.

The win earned Songchainoi a 3.5-million-baht full-time contract with ONE. The 23-year-old has since made a successful full debut at ONE Fight Night 21, when he outpointed Nicolas Leite Silva to extend his unbeaten run under the ONE banner to six-fights.

The Kiatsongrit Gym representative has thrived under ONE's three-round rule set, which suits his ultra-aggressive style perfectly.

Rak, also 23 years old, has rebounded from his defeat to Songchainoi in style. Wins over Shuto Sato and Silva have set up a blockbuster rematch with his fellow Thai countryman.

The former Lumpinee Stadium world champion's ONE record now stands at 4-1 as he continues to strive for a life-changing contract of his own.

A win over Songchainoi in the return leg of their series could leave him well poised to land a coveted spot on the ONE roster.

But to get there, Rak will have to create openings to land counter strikes, picking off his foe as he pushes forward and tries to overwhelm. If he can find a rhythm, he'll be able halt the momentum of Songchainoi and use his attacking fight style against him.

Whichever way the fight goes, expect fireworks as two of Thailand's finest rising stars duke it out for bragging rights in their burgeoning rivalry.