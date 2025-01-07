ONE Championship: Ellis Barboza says ‘keep talking’ after criticism of Prajanchai title shot

Englishman insists ‘my time is now’ ahead of strawweight Muay Thai clash at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium in February

Ellis Barboza insisted “my time is now” as he hit back at his doubters after landing a ONE Championship strawweight Muay Thai title shot against Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

"El Jefe" will face the Thai star at ONE Fight Night 28 on February 8 inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

The main event matchup was announced last weekend, with some fans on social media insisting Barboza did not deserve the matchup.

"Keep talking. I'll keep working," former WBC European champ Barboza wrote in an Instagram post of his own on Sunday.

Some critics pointed to the 24-year-old Englishman's positive drugs test in December 2023, which saw his debut victory over Thongpoon PK Saenchai overturned to a No Contest.

Others suggested in the comment sections on various Instagram posts announcing news of the fight that he "barely beat" Aliff Sor Dechapan, having edged a razor close split decision in July.

"All the years of hard work ... I'm one step away from my dream to be world champion. My time is now," Barboza added, simply, in a statement to the Bangkok Post.

Barboza has not fought since his win over Aliff at Lumpinee Stadium, soon after which he switched gyms from Fairtex to Venum Training Camp in Pattaya.

That victory came a week after Prajanchai became a two-sport ONE champion at the same venue.

The 30-year-old Thai secured a controversial unanimous decision over Jonathan Di Bella – which also drew scorn online at the weekend, with some fans suggesting he is "ducking" his rival by defending his other belt instead.

"Anything to avoid the Di Bella rematch for the kickboxing championship I see," one fan wrote.