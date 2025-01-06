ONE Championship: Chingiz Allazov stripped of title, Superbon elevated to featherweight kickboxing champion

Chingiz Allazov has officially been stripped of his ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing title, the Bangkok Post understands.

Superbon – who was crowned ONE interim champion in April with a decision win over Marat Grigorian – has now been elevated to divisional champion ahead of his bid for two-sport glory later this month.

The 34-year-old will face featherweight Muay Thai champ Tawanchai PK Saenchai on January 24 at Bangkok’s Impact Arena in the ONE 170 main event.

If and when Allazov is ready to compete again in the future, he would be welcomed back to ONE, a source said.

The 31-year-old Azerbaijani-Belarusian – who won the belt by knocking out Superbon in January 2023 in Bangkok – has not fought in ONE since defeating Grigorian in August later that year.

Allazov announced in February 2024 he wanted to leave ONE, but the promotion said it would enforce its contract with him, which the Bangkok Post understands runs until 2026.

“Before Superbon’s fight with Grigorian, I said to ONE Championship that I would stop my career in ONE,” Allazov recently told the Bangkok Post. “No need for an interim belt – give my belt, the real belt.

“But I don’t know, they have another situation. They say ‘come to fight, come to this’. I fight only for my legacy, I don’t fight for money.

“I like only one fight, with Giorgio Petrosyan, but he’s not a real fight now. We’re training every day but maybe we'll stop our real career.”

ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong stated on several occasions he wants to see Allazov return and defend his title in a featherweight kickboxing grand prix. But Allazov, who won a previous iteration of the tournament in 2022, has spurned all attempts to bring him back.

He remained top of ONE’s featherweight kickboxing rankings despite his elongated absence. The rankings have been removed from ONE’s website, and are seemingly set to return with Superbon atop the list.

Superbon attempted to goad Allazov into coming back after he knocked out Jo Nattawut in September.

“Hey, Chingiz – I’m waiting for you. You are not going to run,” the Thai told the Bangkok Post. “You are a champion. The champion is not going to run, man.”

In response, Allazov denied he was “ducking” Superbon.

“I don’t like to talk on the internet and social media, and after you see my face and say ‘Oh hello, sorry’,” Allazov told the Bangkok Post.

“Run’, all this. Maybe I like to run. Maybe I will run faster to him. I run very good, but fight better, with more power now. But now this game is not my game. I have changed my life now.

“If he respects me, I respect him. If you don’t have respect for me, I smash everybody, no problem.”