Superbon, Allazov set for ONE grand prix

Chingiz Allazov, right, defeated Superbon Singha Mawynn last year.

ONE Championship has announced that the third edition of its featherweight kickboxing world grand prix will go down in 2024.

The martial arts giant made the big reveal via its social media channels, with a graphic teasing four potential participants in the tournament. No dates or locations were mentioned.

Featured in the image is former K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri, who makes his ONE debut at ONE 167: Tawanchai v Nattawut II on June 8. The Japanese superstar faces third-ranked divisional contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at the Impact Arena.

Sitthichai, the runner-up at the 2021 ONE featherweight kickboxing world grand prix, is also thought to be in the mix for this year’s tournament.

Also, 2019 ONE featherweight kickboxing world grand prix champion Giorgio Petrosyan is depicted in the post. The Italian legend remains under contract with ONE, and it appears that he could be in the running later this year. Rounding out the four is ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn and former world title challenger Marat Grigorian.

Superbon’s participation in the tournament has been confirmed to the media by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, alongside ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov.

The pair of divisional titlists will appear on opposite sides of the draw, according to the ONE boss.

Allazov scored a dramatic victory over Superbon in 2023 when he demolished the Thai superstar in the second round to wrest away his featherweight kickboxing crown.

There has also been speculation that Tawanchai PK Saenchai could be included in the star-studded cast. The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion also occupies the No.4 spot in the featherweight kickboxing rankings.

The promotion held its inaugural featherweight kickboxing world grand prix in 2019, with Petrosyan defeating Samy Sana in the final.

The format returned in 2021, with the competition concluding in 2022. On that night, it was Allazov who emerged victorious via unanimous decision over Sitthichai.