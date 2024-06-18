'Flying Kawin' hangs up his glove after 17 years in service

Retired GK says he will help develop Thai football

Football Association of Thailand president Nualphan Lamsam gives goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan a thumbs up after the Suzuki Cup match at Rajamangala National Stadium on Jan 4, 2022. (Photo: Supplied)

Thailand goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan has officially called it quits from playing professional football after a remarkable 17-year career.

Known as "Flying Kawin" for his acrobatic saves, the 34-year-old athlete announced his decision on Monday, following his final match for Muang Thong United on Sunday night.

Ten-man Muang Thong lost to BG Pathum United 1-0 in the League Cup final.

In a social media post, Kawin expressed his gratitude: "I would like to thank all the coaches and people who have helped me during my career.

"A big thanks to Thai football fans for supporting me throughout my career. I am leaving with some good memories, and I hope that my career and achievements will serve as good inspiration for young footballers."

The Bangkok native played 69 matches for the national team, which he referred to as "my home forever."

Kawin started his career at Rajpracha Football Club in 2006 and rose to prominence at Muang Thong United (2007 to 2017). He left for Oud-Heverlee Leuven in Belgium and had a brief stint with Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in Japan. In 2022, he returned to Muang Thong United, where he spent a total of 12 years over two periods (2008-2018 and 2022-2024).

Fans have continued to pay tribute to him, praising his dedication and skill. "You will always be the Flying Kawin for me," one fan wrote on his fanclub's Facebook page.

Kawin has expressed his commitment to continue contributing to the development of Thai football, aiming to elevate the sport to new heights.