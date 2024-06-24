Tawanchai, Nattawut to renew rivalry

Tawanchai PK Saenchai, left, and 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut will meet again on Nov 3.

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and No.3 ranked "Smokin" Jo Nattawut will throw down for a third time.

The Thai pair will add another chapter to their storied rivalry with Tawanchai's world title on the line once more at ONE 169: Atlanta on Nov 9. The blockbuster card goes down at the State Farm Arena in Nattawut's adopted home city of Atlanta, Georgia.

Tawanchai and Nattawut have engaged in two epic battles to date, with the featherweight Muay Thai king escaping with razor thin decisions on both occasions.

Nattawut stepped in on short notice for the injured Superbon in the first fight, which took place under kickboxing rules at ONE Fight Night 15 last October.

Despite coming into the battle as a heavy underdog, the 34-year-old pushed Tawanchai all the way through three rounds of action.

Ultimately, Tawanchai landed the heavier shots down the stretch and took out the unanimous decision. The close call prompted a great deal of discussion online, with some fans believing that Nattawut did enough to earn the judges' nod.

The pair renewed hostilities earlier this month, this time over five rounds for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title. It was another classic at ONE 167 and, this time, Tawanchai retained the 26-pound gold belt by majority decision.

Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium was divided once again as the decision was announced, and the ultra-competitive rivalry has prompted ONE to order a third meeting to decide once and for all who is the best featherweight Muay Thai fighter on the planet.

ONE 169: Atlanta will be headlined by a ONE heavyweight MMA world title slugfest between history-making three-division MMA king Anatoly Malykhin.

The Russian powerhouse puts his heavyweight MMA belt on the line against hulking Senegalese contender "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane.