Prajanchai declares latest world c'ship 'a gift to Thais'

Prajanchai PK Saenchai celebrates with his ONE world champion belts. PR

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is thrilled to become ONE Championship's newest two-sport king, but he's not getting too carried away.

The divisional Muay Thai ruler added the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title to his collection this past weekend. He bounced Jonathan Di Bella from the ranks of the unbeaten by unanimous decision in the ONE Lumpinee 68 headliner.

At Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, on June 28, Prajanchai expressed his relief when speaking to reporters at the post-fight press conference.

"I'm very happy. I feel like it's such a relief because before I felt like there was pressure for me to hold the expectations of Thai people to get this belt for all the Thai people. So right now, I have achieved it and I feel relieved," he said.

"I think I did well, but maybe not the best, maybe not well enough. Jonathan Di Bella is a very good fighter. He's one of the top fighters in the world. So of course, the fight wasn't going to be easy. But I think I did enough. But there's room for improvement, of course."

Prajanchai joins rare company of fighters to claim world titles in two separate sports.

The 29-year-old now rubs shoulders with ONE superstars such as Jonathan "The General" Haggerty, Roman Kryklia, and three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex.

Despite hitting a whole new height in his already decorated career, the characteristically level-headed Prajanchai refused to call his next shot despite having two divisions to pick from for his next foe.

"I would like to not pick and choose which one I would like to defend first because any title would be great. As long as there's an opponent for me, I will accept any fight," he said.

"I don't have anyone that I want to fight in particular. Because I feel like in this sport, personally, you should not say that because it doesn't really show sportsmanship and it doesn't really show respect. I feel like I can face anyone and that's more respectful. I don't really want to be like, 'Oh, I want to go fight this person.' It just does not make me happy."

For now, Prajanchai is simply happy to bask in the satisfaction of his latest victory, his fifth-straight.

The strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisional ruler signed off by showing his pride at being able to represent Thailand on the global stage.

"I would like to thank everyone, all the fans in Thailand, and also all the international fans who continue to support me," he said.

"Today I have achieved my goal. I have brought the two belts back here in Thailand and I'm very happy. I would like to give this belt as a gift to all the Thai people around the world. Thank you so much."