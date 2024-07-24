Thai stars head to Paris with high hopes

Thai badminton players at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo supplied)

The Thai Olympic badminton team left for Paris on Monday night.

The team consists of eight players: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Ratchanok Intanon, Dechapol Puavaranukroh, Sapsiree Taerattanachai, Supak Jomkoh, Kittinupong Kedren, Jongkolphan Kitatharakul, Rawinda Prajongjai, and the coaching staff.

Another player Supanida Katethong left last week, accompanied by her coach.

The Thai players will compete in all five events -- men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles -- for the first time since the 2004 Athens Olympics.

"Physically, I'm 100 percent ready. Rawinda and I will do our best at these Olympics," said women's doubles hope Jongkolphan, who will compete in her second Olympics.

"We've got quite a good draw in the group stage, but of course we cannot underestimate anyone. We will do our best in our second Olympics," she added.

Meanwhile, Supak and Kittinupong, who will both be making their debuts at the quadrennial tournament, admitted they are feeling a bit of pre-Games jitters.

"I'm a little nervous since this is our first Olympics. When we get to Paris, we will begin our training right away. I hope we can play as well as we have been training. I'm confident the results will be good," said Supak.

The players will get into the thick of action a day after the opening ceremony on Saturday.

Mixed doubles stars Dechapol and Sapsiree will be the first on court as they face Dutch duo Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek in a Group B clash. The men's singles match between Kunlavut and Julian Paul of Mauritius in Group C will follow.

Women's singles player Supanida will face Juliana Viana Viera of Brazil in Group D; men's doubles pair Supak and Kittinupong will take on Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov of France in Group B and women's doubles pair Jongkolphan and Rawinda will meet Anne Tran and Margot Lambert of France in Group D.

The badminton events will take place from July 27-Aug 5 at Adidas Arena.