Four Muay Thai battles at ONE Fight Night 24

Thai-Algerian fighter Nabil Anane, right. (Photo supplied)

Muay Thai fans are in for a treat on Aug 3 with the addition of four more fights to the ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks v Balart card.

The first of the bouts announced to complete the show at Lumpinee Stadium is between Aliff Sor Dechapan and Zakaria El Jamari.

El Jamari has stepped in on short notice to replace Thongpoon PK Saenchai in the strawweight Muay Thai contest. The 34-year-old is riding a wave of momentum after defeating Thongpoon by unanimous decision in May.

Aliff blitzed his way through the ONE Lumpinee platform with four-straight wins, but he is now looking to get back on track after falling to a pair of defeats against stellar opposition as a full-fledged member of the ONE roster.

Further up the card, Ferrari Fairtex will bid to make it five-straight victories when he welcomes Russian power puncher Dmitrii Kovtun to the global stage.

Ferrari is no doubt hoping to further his case for another spot in the bantamweight Muay Thai rankings, while Kovtun can steal his shine with a statement win in his promotional debut.

Then, Dedduanglek TDed99 and Nakrob Fairtex will renew hostilities in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch.

It was Nakrob who drew first blood in the budding rivalry when he defeated Dedduanglek by third-round TKO in November.

The Thai pair have found themselves on a collision course once again after Dedduanglek rebounded with unanimous decision win over long-time divisional contender Taiki Naito, while Nakrob has recorded three more wins of his own, including a stunning one-round demolition of Tagir Khalilov.

Right before the featured bouts of the evening, Thai-Algerian sensation Nabil Anane will try to crash the bantamweight Muay Thai rankings when he takes on former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Felipe Lobo.

The 20-year-old rising star hopes to extend his three-fight win streak against Lobo, but "The Demolition Man" has big plans of his own.

Lobo currently holds the No.3 spot in the divisional rankings.

The Brazilian is desperate for another crack at two-sport king Jonathan "The General" Haggerty after scoring an early knockdown against the Brit in his ultimately unsuccessful world title shot this past February.

ONE Fight Night 24 is headlined by the ONE interim strawweight MMA world title showdown between Jarred Brooks of the United States and Gustavo Balart of Cuba.