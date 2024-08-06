Shuttler Kunlavut's ranking rises after reaching Olympic final

Player vows one more gold try in Los Angeles Games

Silver medallist Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand during the medal ceremony on Monday. (Photo: Reuters)

Thai shuttler Kunlavut Vitidsarn has risen to fourth in the world men's badminton rankings after winning the silver medal at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

The latest world rankings posted by the Badminton World Federation on Tuesday put Kunlavut, better known by his nickname "View", at number four, a jump from eighth in the previous announcement on July 30.

The top two seeds remained unchanged with Shi Yu Qi from China still world number one, followed by Viktor Axelsen from Denmark.

Kunlavut worked his way to the final of the men's singles in Paris by upsetting the Chinese number one in a quarter-final on Friday and beating seventh-ranked Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia on Sunday, then lost to the Dane in the decider on Monday.

His silver is the first medal for Thailand at this year's Olympic Games competition. Kunlavut is also the first badminton player from Thailand to win a medal at the Olympics.

The 23-year-old has become a national hero with his solid performance.

"The Silver medal won by View Kunlavut at the Olympics makes the nation proud," Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said in a post on the X platform.

He was an inspiration for the younger generation looking to play badminton, Mr Srettha said, and thanked him for bringing success to Thailand.

Kunlavut said afterwards he had not expected to win a medal in Paris, especially when he learned he was in the same group as Shi.

He was happy with his performance and thanked the fans who cheered him on at the fight venue and at home.

"If I get the chance, I hope to fight for the gold medal again in four years time in Los Angeles," he said on the Badminton Association of Thailand Facebook page.