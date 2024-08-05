Thailand's Kunlavut gets silver in Olympic badminton men’s singles

Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in action during the Olympic badminton men's finals match against Viktor Axelsen of Denmark. (Reuters photo)

FRANCE: Kunlavut Vitidsarn lost to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen 11-21, 11-21 in the final match of the 2024 Olympics in badminton on Monday, earning the first silver medal for Thailand.

In the first set, each man's scores were neck and neck. Viktor, who always swayed his arms before serving, started to leave Kunlavut behind after the Thai's score reached five.

The taller Viktor led by 13-6 with his quick and precise shots across corners. Kunlavut managed to follow with 7-15 with some superb smashes.

Viktor led by ten when he reached game point. Kunlavut advanced to 11 points before Viktor won the first set 21-11 when his shot hit the net, the shuttlecock falling on Kunlavut’s side.

In the second set, a must-win set for Kunlavut, the first point went to Victor. Kunlavut made it 1-1 with a close-range attack in front of the net. Viktor’s precise shuttlecock landings and Kunlavut’s missed shots gave him a greater lead; Kunlavut was behind at 2-6 with a smash at his opponent’s leg.

Viktor then appeared to control the movements of both the shuttlecock and Kunlavut on the latter’s side of the court and Kunlavut’s imprecise returns left him far behind at 3-10.

Viktor managed to return Kunlavut’s shots effectively. Viktor’s precise smashes and Kunlavut’s missed returns widened the lead to 14-3.

After that, Kunlavut seemed to slow down and Viktor repeatedly smashed his opponent to lead 18-4. Kunlavut then made some precise crosses to narrow the gap to 7-18.

A long rally that ended with Kunlavut’s smash gave him 8-19, with subsequent precise shots and smashes making it 11-19. But that was as far as Kunlavit got as Viktor won the gold medal at 21-11 in the one-hour match.