Thailand's weightlifter Weeraphon Wichuma wins silver

Indonesian weightlifter wins competition by eight kilogrammes over Weeraphon

From left: Silver medallist Weeraphon Wichuma of Thailand, gold medallist Rizki Juniansyah of Indonesia and bronze medallist Bozhidar Dimitrov Andreev of Bulgaria take a selfie on the podium in France on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

PARIS - Weeraphon "Wave" Wichuma, a 19-year-old from Surin province, won silver in the men's 73-kilogramme weightlifting on Thursday at the Paris 2024 Olympics, becoming the youngest athlete in the category.

Rizki Juniansyah of Indonesia won the gold medal, while Bulgaria's Bozhidar Andreev claimed bronze.

At the South Paris Arena in France, Juniansyah lifted 354kg, winning the competition by eight kilos over silver medallist Weeraphon, who posted a total of 346kg.

The real battle was for second and third, with Weeraphon lifting 198kg in the clean and jerk to finish with 346kg, just two kilos ahead of Andreev.

As of Friday morning, Thai athletes have won a total of one gold, three silver and two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics.